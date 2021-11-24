Another face-to-face meeting for Queen Elizabeth amid health concerns

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, was received in audience by Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Wednesday in another face-to-face meeting for the monarch.



Last month, the Britain's 95-year-old Queen spent a night in hospital for the first time in years for what Buckingham Palace termed 'preliminary investigations'.

The world's oldest and longest-reigning monarch cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland due to health issues. The palace said the queen had been told to rest by her medical staff, and that her ailment was not related to COVID-19.

A royal source said the queen had stayed in hospital for practical reasons and that her medical team had taken a cautious approach.



The head of state, who next year celebrates 70 years on the throne, is known for her robust health and the last time she is thought to have spent a night in hospital was in 2013 when she was suffering from symptoms of gastroenteritis.

She had a successful surgery to treat an eye cataract in 2018, and also had a knee operation in 2003. However, royal officials are loathe to discuss health issues in general, saying medical matters are private.

Earlier this year, Prince Philip, her 99-year-old husband of more than seven decades, died at Windsor Castle.

But that has not stopped her from carrying out her official engagements, although her age has meant she has handed more duties to her son and heir Prince Charles and other members of the royal family.