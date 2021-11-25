Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leading Royal Family ‘to their breaking point’: report

Experts recently weighed in on the edge Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leading the Royal Family down.



Royal author and biographer Duncan Larcombe made this claim while speaking to Closer magazine and was quoted saying, “I really wouldn’t be surprised if they’re planning another Oprah interview. Harry and Meghan have caused chaos and I suspect there’s no stopping them.”

“I can totally see more of these high-profile, Hollywood-style interviews with A-list TV hosts happening. Especially if there’s lots of money being offered for it.”

“Harry will need promotion for his memoir, due to be released next autumn, too. Another Oprah interview, if it’s anything like the last, would surely push the royals to breaking point.”