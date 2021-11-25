 
Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Jessie J put on a brace face after she stepped out for the first time since opening up about her devastating miscarriage.

The 33-year-old was seen smiling as she headed to her performance in Los Angeles.

Earlier that evening she revealed on Instagram that she had suffered a pregnancy loss.

The post also included a heartfelt caption that read, "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying “seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant'."

"By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.

"I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way."

