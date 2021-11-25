Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

Halle Berry moved into the director’s chair for the first time for new drama “Bruised,” a film she also stars in as a washed-up mixed martial arts fighter who attempts to revive her career.



Talking about her debut, the Oscar-winning actress said she made it to make her kids "proud".



She said she was inspired to step behind the camera by her two young children, who have "changed my game since the minute they got here."



"There's nothing I wouldn't do for my children, and what I think Jackie Justice learned is that we will go really far for our children.



"There's things that I do that I would never do for myself, but I do for my children and that's how motherhood has changed me," she added.

Halle Berry said, "And having my children now is the reason I'm even directing because I have to keep going.

“Bruised,” is currently playing in a limited number of theaters and will be released on Netflix on Wednesday.

