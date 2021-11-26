Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement

File Footage

Prince William has reportedly managed to leave his father completely annoyed by a statement that’s completely overshadowed his work.



News of the royal’s emotional response has been brought to light by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti during his appearance on US Weekly's Royally Us podcast.

There he was quoted saying, "Traditionally, the royal households coordinated so if one of them was doing something like a royal tour, nobody else would announce something big that would knock them off the front page.”

"But in that case they has interviews saying that despite promising Prince Charles a splash on the frontpage, the journalist found the story was bumped and he was annoyed by that because Harry has released this bombshell criticism of the media.”

"It was also interesting as it gives an idea that maybe the royal households aren't always working in perfect synchronicity. Sometimes they are competing with each other, getting on each other's nerves or shadowing over each other's PR plans."