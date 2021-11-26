 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media

Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

File Footage

Prince Harry ‘blows’ his father Prince Charles out of the limelight with his angered speech about media manipulation regarding the coverage awarded to Meghan Markle over the years.

Royal author and biographer Robert Jobson analyzed the possible aftereffects of Prince Harry’s speech.

During his interview with the Sunday Express, he was quoted saying, “When you’re on a trip, say with the Prince of Wales in the Middle East, and all of your negotiations for a week to get the chat with the Prince of Wales, to say ‘We guarantee you the splash’.”

If it “all goes out the window because Harry releases this big statement about the press, and about their treatment of Meghan, was outrageous.

