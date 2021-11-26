Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Joe Jonas cheered up his social media followers as he channelled festive mood, rocking a Turkey hat on Thanksgiving.

Sharing a glimpse into his holiday bash, the Sucker singer posted multiple snaps on Instagram Stories which also included a short clip.

The Camp Rock star, in the video, can be seen wearing a big headgear shaped in the traditional dinner as he grooved to Adam Sandler’s song playing in the background.

Not only this, the 32-year-old musician treated his followers with his dashing selfie, featuring a filter of two white bunnies complementing the holiday spirit.

Meanwhile, his next Story showed his wife Sophie Turner and her bestie Olivia DeJonge rejoicing the fun time.

Turner,25, recently created a buzz with her roast on Netflix’s special Jonas Brothers Family Roast during which she targeted ‘purity rings’ the Jonas Brothers used to wear earlier in their careers.