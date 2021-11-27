 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez and mother Mandy Teefey launch new health initiative

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Selena Gomez and mother Mandy Teefey launch new health initiative

Singing sensation Selena Gomez has launched a new mental health awareness platform 'Wondermind' in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and The Newsette founder and CEO Daniella Pierson.

The 29-year-old singer/actress, who has been an advocate of mental health for years, is starting new project to help people discuss their mental health issues.

"We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it," the website reads.

It adds: "No matter how down or confused you might feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community."

Selena Gomez has always been open about her battle with various illnesses. The singer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in April 2020.

More From Entertainment:

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Tuesday

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state on Tuesday

Kanye West causes commotion outside Stapels Center: Crazy Fans mob him

Kanye West causes commotion outside Stapels Center: Crazy Fans mob him
Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family
Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares a glimpse into Thanksgiving bash with Dalton Gomez

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video

BTS groove to their song ‘Butter’ on LA streets, watch video
Benedict Cumberbatch shares reason behind 'Doctor Strange' reshoots

Benedict Cumberbatch shares reason behind 'Doctor Strange' reshoots
Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian focusing on 'fun' with Pete Davidson after 'super intense' Kanye West split
Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?

Prince Charles prepares to succeed his ailing mother Queen Elizabeth on throne?
Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her

Kanye West posts intimate photo with Kim Kardashian days after unfollowing her
Queen, Kate Middleton say this royal grand kid is 'in charge' in family

Queen, Kate Middleton say this royal grand kid is 'in charge' in family
Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans

Khloe Kardashian sued for posting Bella Hadid photo in 'Good American' jeans

Latest

view all