Selena Gomez and mother Mandy Teefey launch new health initiative

Singing sensation Selena Gomez has launched a new mental health awareness platform 'Wondermind' in collaboration with her mother Mandy Teefey and The Newsette founder and CEO Daniella Pierson.



The 29-year-old singer/actress, who has been an advocate of mental health for years, is starting new project to help people discuss their mental health issues.

"We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it," the website reads.



It adds: "No matter how down or confused you might feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community."

Selena Gomez has always been open about her battle with various illnesses. The singer recently revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in April 2020.