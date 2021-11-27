 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa to make a mint from Christmas gifts

Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Dua Lipa are all set to make a very large amount of money targeting pricey Christmas gifts at fans.

The 26-year-old singer has dropped many seasonal gifts in the market, including three rolls of wrapping paper at £15. The paper shows a cartoon image of Dua dressed as Santa next to a gingerbread pal and snowmen. 

The pop star is also selling 12 “Happy Holidays” cards for £30, a £20 beanie hat, a £15 bauble, an £80 festive sweatsuit, a £30 stocking and £25 mug.

The British singer - who is believed to be worth around £36millionis, is one of the many celebrities cashing in on festive themed merchandise this Christmas.

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham and reality star Kourtney Kardashian also eye to make a mint from festive-themed clothes, decorations and food as the are working on products as per demands on this Christmas. 

Expensive wrapping paper, royal hampers, Sparkly boots and festive jumpers are some of the gifts being pushed onto fans by these celebrities.

Victoria, Dua, Kourtney will be making a right sackload this Christmas from a blizzard of expensive gifts being targeted at fans.

