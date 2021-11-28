 
George Clooney talks about his deadly accident that was just 'entertainment' for onlookers

Hollywood star George Clooney is touching upon his near death experience after a 2018 car accident.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in a new interview, the star briefly talked about the moment he thought was the 'last minute of my life.' 

In 2018, George's motorbike was hit by a Mercedes in Sardinia where he was filming for his movie Catch 22. 

The driver instantly called the municipal police, an ambulance and the fire department. Mesanwhile, George was on the ground as his life flashed in front of his eyes. 

The actor reveals that a crowd of people slowly gathered around started filming him on their phones.

"I was waiting for my switch to turn off. I'm fine now," said the 60-year-old before adding, "If you're in the public eye, what you realise when you're on the ground thinking it's the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it's just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page."

