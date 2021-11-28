 
Sunday Nov 28 2021
BTS rapper Suga makes a low-key appearance at LA Clippers' game, see pic

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

South Korean band, BTS holds a massive fan-following, thanks to which they end up stealing the spotlight wherever they go and most recently, one of the Bangtan Boys; Suga got spotted at a football match.

Despite, the K-pop idols’ efforts to maintain a low-profile appearance at Los Angeles Clippers match on Friday, fans didn’t fail to recognize him.

A couple of pictures surfaced on Twitter from the match as a fan recognized the 28–year-old rapper wearing an all black outfit, featuring a same-coloured beanie and a mask.

Meanwhile, a sports writer, Farbod Esnaashari re-tweeted the snaps on his account to confirm the icon’s attendance at the game.

He wrote, “Suga from BTS was at today's Clipper game.”

Esnaashari also reflected on his meeting with the superstar, sating, “He kept it very low profile, but I had the chance to say hello at halftime. Was a very incredibly unexpected and cool moment today.”

Replying to one of the comments on his Tweet, the author shared, “Don't think I saw anyone recognize him."

"The only people that knew it was him were Clippers staff, because they knew hours before tipoff that he was coming. Very surreal to see a Superstar in public without being bothered,” he added.

