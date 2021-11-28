New book reveals why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step away from royal duties and family

There would surely be many reasons that led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step away from full-time royal life in March 2020, but new book has revealed some untold stories about the couple's bombshell decision.



In early 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who identifies as biracial.



After their shocking move, a number of royal experts, authors, close aides and family sources have shared their knowledge and opinions regarding their conflict with the family.



But, the new book “Brothers And Wives" reveals some untold stories about the couple's life with and without the royal family, suggesting as they were not being treated well by some senior royals with in the family.

Queen Elizabeth’s choice to eliminate a photo of grandson Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie led to the couple quitting the royal family, according to a new book “Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.”



The book quotes a source explaining that the queen “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged. “All were fine but one, [the queen] told the director.” Then she pointed to the Sussex picture and said: “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

Within a month, Harry and Meghan negotiated the final terms of their escape strategy — known as “Megxit” in the press — from royal duties and decamped to North America.



According to a well-placed source in author Christopher Andersen’s book, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Prince Charles speculated about the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future children — and unwittingly triggered the rift between the couple and the British royal family.