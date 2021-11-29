 
Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Colombian singer Karol G suffered a fall during a concert while performing  in Miami during a US tour.

The moment recorded on video by thousands of people attending the event.

In the video the Latin artist can be seen felling from a flight of stairs while performing a song.

Some of her background dancers helped her to her feet and, after a few seconds, the singer of songs such as Tusa or Bichota continued with the concert.

"All my nails broke, I think one of my knees broke. Everything hurts, everything hurts," said Karol G.

"But nothing, do you think I'm leaving after you fill this arena for the first time in my life?" the Colombian singer added shortly after as she burst into tears.

Meanwhile, the singer has reached 44 million followers followers on Instagram.

