 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh
Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

US reality TV star and super model Kendall Jenner has expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the death of fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Kendall uploaded throwback photos and video clips with the designer along with a heart-wrenching note.

She wrote: “I can’t believe i’m writing this. if you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person I have ever known.”

“He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. To battle his illness privately perfectly explains the type of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him.

“We have lost a dear friend. no words do my feelings justice at this very moment, but what i can say is that i am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his kids, his wife, and anyone who cared for him deeply.”

“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, although he knew he had only so long, he was bright, he was kind & he was full of love. we all need a little bit of Virgil in us. he leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did just that Virg.”

The 26-year-old model continued, “our angel here on earth, is now above us. i love you V!!! i will miss you V. i am blessed to have been touched by your energy. i know you’re setting all the best vibes up there. rest peacefully and powerfully beautiful Virgil. till next time.”


More From Entertainment:

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office

Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office
Fashion world grieves after death of Virgil Abloh

Fashion world grieves after death of Virgil Abloh
Thousands watch as Lady Gaga shares teaser of her performance with Tony Bennett

Thousands watch as Lady Gaga shares teaser of her performance with Tony Bennett

Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer
Hailey Bieber reacts to Virgil Abloh's death

Hailey Bieber reacts to Virgil Abloh's death
Not all Barbadians are happy ditching Queen Elizabeth, says royal expert

Not all Barbadians are happy ditching Queen Elizabeth, says royal expert

Queen Elizabeth will feel 'sadness' as Barbados removes her as head of state: report

Queen Elizabeth will feel 'sadness' as Barbados removes her as head of state: report
Kanye West seems hurt with Kim Kardashian's new romance

Kanye West seems hurt with Kim Kardashian's new romance
I'm A Celebrity fans worried about the show after damages

I'm A Celebrity fans worried about the show after damages

Latest

view all