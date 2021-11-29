 
entertainment
Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

McConaughey on Sunday announced that he will not be launching a campaign to run for Texas Governor
Actor Matthew McConaughey on Sunday announced that he will not be launching a campaign to run for Texas Governor, ending months of speculation about his plans, reported People.

In a video message shared on Twitter, McConaughey said he had explored politics and decided to not run or the governor of Texas and instead focus on the private sector.

"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership. It is a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path that I'm choosing not to take at this moment," he said.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor added that he had taken out the time to learn about Texas and American politics and figured that “our politics needs new purpose. That we have divides that need healing.”

McConaughey will continue to support entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that he believes are leaders.

The actor had hinted at a potential run for the governor post earlier this year, sending rumour mills churning.

“I'm measuring it. Look, it's going to be in some capacity,” he had said when asked if he would consider political office. 

