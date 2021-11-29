 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Lohan is engaged to longtime beau Bader Shammas and her massive ring has got everyone talking
Lohan is engaged to longtime beau Bader Shammas and her massive ring has got everyone talking

Lindsay Lohan is now engaged to longtime beau Bader Shammas and her massive ring has got everyone talking.

The Mean Girls star shared pictures of her Harry Winston sparkler in a series of photos in an Instagram post on Sunday, and Page Six dug into more information about the ring.

Looking at the pictures, Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, said it is estimated to be approximately a six-carat sparkler.


“With high colour and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at a cool quarter of a million dollars – $250,000,” Kothari told Page Six.

The publication also reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who believes the “band looks to be made of platinum or white gold and the diamond is likely a radiant cut, cushion cut or princess cut.”

Representatives from Harry Winston, however, have not provided more details on the ring.

Lohan and Shammas kept their two-year romance well under wraps ahead of the engagement announcement. She was previously engaged to Russian Egor Tarabasov in 2015.  

More From Entertainment:

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why
Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service

Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service
Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes
Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh

Kendall Jenner ‘heartbroken’ over death of Virgil Abloh
Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office

Disney's 'Encanto' leads North American Box Office
Fashion world grieves after death of Virgil Abloh

Fashion world grieves after death of Virgil Abloh
Thousands watch as Lady Gaga shares teaser of her performance with Tony Bennett

Thousands watch as Lady Gaga shares teaser of her performance with Tony Bennett

Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Karol G hits 44 million followers on Instagram after massive fall in US

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer

Louis Vuitton star designer Virgil Abloh dies after private battle with cancer
Hailey Bieber reacts to Virgil Abloh's death

Hailey Bieber reacts to Virgil Abloh's death

Latest

view all