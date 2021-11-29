Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost

Lohan is engaged to longtime beau Bader Shammas and her massive ring has got everyone talking

Lindsay Lohan is now engaged to longtime beau Bader Shammas and her massive ring has got everyone talking.

The Mean Girls star shared pictures of her Harry Winston sparkler in a series of photos in an Instagram post on Sunday, and Page Six dug into more information about the ring.

Looking at the pictures, Apeksha Kothari, COO of Rare Carat, said it is estimated to be approximately a six-carat sparkler.





“With high colour and high clarity, I would estimate the retail value at a cool quarter of a million dollars – $250,000,” Kothari told Page Six.

The publication also reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, who believes the “band looks to be made of platinum or white gold and the diamond is likely a radiant cut, cushion cut or princess cut.”

Representatives from Harry Winston, however, have not provided more details on the ring.

Lohan and Shammas kept their two-year romance well under wraps ahead of the engagement announcement. She was previously engaged to Russian Egor Tarabasov in 2015.