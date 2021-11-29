 
Monday Nov 29 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Royal expert said a reunion between the Cambridges and Sussexes might not be on the cards
Prince William and Kate Middleton's are highly unlikely to stay in the US with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. 

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti said a reunion between the Cambridges and Sussexes might not be on the cards, when the former go to the US to announce the second annual awards of The Earthshot Prize in 2022.

He told Us Weekly, "If they get invited and they decline, it seems petty and nasty. And if they don’t get invited, it seems petty and nasty from the other side. 

"And if they do accept such an invitation and something goes terribly wrong, that seems like a bad idea. I can’t quite see how this would work," the expert added.

Harry and Meghan have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara ever since they stepped back from their royal roles in early 2020.

