BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium 

Monday Nov 29 2021
Monday Nov 29, 2021

BTS’ on-going Permission To Dance On Stage in L.A. became the first ever concert to sell out all four shows at SoFi stadium.

Seniors vice President of Programming at the venue, Chrsity Castillo Butcher recently revealed, “We are very happy that BTS’s historic first concert in the U.S. since 2019 is being held at SoFi Stadium. BTS sold out four shows for the first time in SoFi Stadium history.”

“This concert achieved the highest ticket sales among any concert held by a single band or artist at the SoFi Stadium,” he announced.

Not only this, the much-anticipated event is also being streamed at the YouTube Theater where as many as 6,400 are watching the live show.

Butcher stated, “It’s also the first time that the live concert and YouTube Theater livestream are taking place simultaneously.”

