Monday Nov 29 2021
Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids

File Footage


While it is no secret that the Queen has her preferences she was allegedly left appalled when she paid a visit to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s home.

According to a report unearthed by Express in 2018, the monarch is said to be left shocked when she noted how much the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time in the kitchen with their children.

The Queen reportedly was shocked because she has her own room allocated for family bonding.

"When the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall for the first time, she couldn’t get her head around the fact that the kitchen is the main base for them," the source said.

"For the Queen, she can't stand that, because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing."

