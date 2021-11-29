Jennifer Aniston surprises fans with her hidden talent in new video

Jennifer Aniston has proved to be a person of talent as she played hairdresser in new video, leaving fans gushing about her styling skills.

The Friends alum, in a video clip shared to her Instagram on Monday, is seen rubbing product into the locks of her makeup artist Angela Levin.

Aniston's longtime hair stylist Chris McMillan is also seen in the video. The Morning Show star added a heart and explosion emojis.

Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt's ex-wife looked a professional stylist as she rocked casual outfit.



Aniston wore a black sweater with light blue denim jeans with large pockets. The award-winning actress had her blonde hair down and expertly style to have plenty of volume and bounce.

Jennifer Aniston, in the clip which garnered massive likes and hearts, tries to teach her fans and followers how the leave-in conditioner can be used on dry hair.

