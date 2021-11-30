Detectives raid Marilyn Manson’s house in abuse investigation

Manson's Los Angeles house was subjected to a raid on Monday in connection to abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson, who faces numerous sexual assault allegations, was subjected to a raid at his Los Angeles house on Monday on orders of the LA County Sheriff Department, reported TMZ.

The Sheriff’s Department on Monday told People magazine that a search warrant was issued for Manson’s home and a subsequent raid was carried out in connection to an ongoing investigation of assault claims against Manson.

TMZ also confirmed that detectives had forced entry into Manson’s house on Monday and seized media storage units and hard drives for further reviewing.

Manson was reportedly not present at the house at the time.

The 52-year-old, real name Brian Hugh Warner, has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women including his ex, actress Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.