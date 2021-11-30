 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 30 2021
Megan Thee Stallion joins BTS for first ever live ‘Butter’ performance

Tuesday Nov 30, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion was a big surprise for fans gathered for night two of BTS’ four-show concert at SoFi Stadium on November 28 in Los Angeles.

The K-pop group performed their super-hit Butter live on-stage for the first time ever and they had the Houston rapper with them to rock the stage.

The fact that Permisson To Dance: On Stage is the group’s first offline gig in two years, has created a massive hype among fans.

Adding to the buzz, the Good News rapper dropped jaws as she made a surprise appearance at the show in a baby pink outfit to join the seven Korean idols for their flashiest single.

The stars were slated to come together for a live performance on TV at the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs) for which fans were elated.

However, the anticipation could not materialised as the SG rapper couldn’t make it due to some ‘personal matters.’

Meanwhile, the 2022 Grammy-nominated band will continue to stage spectacular performance on December 1 and 2.

