Got7 member Young-Jae to join Choi Ye-Bin for web drama ‘Love & Wish’

South Korean singer Choi Young-Jae, who is known for being the member of the group, Got7, landed a role in for an upcoming web drama, co-starring The Penthouse star, Choi Ye Bin.



Based on a famed webtoon, the series, titled as Love & Wish, will be the first romance project for the 25-year-old singer to play the male lead in.

The drama which is produced by Cube Entertainment, will portray a story of love and friendship of high-school students.

Young-Jae will be seen helming the character of Kim Seung-Hyu while Ye-Bin will play the role of Son De-Eun.

The production house shared that a different tale based on the original story will be told in the drama, after which fans have started counting down the days till mid of December.