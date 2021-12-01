 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 01, 2021

Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children had same skin colour as hers
Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

American actor Sandra Bullock is touching upon the societal pressures of adopting her African-American kids.

In a Red Table Talk interview on Tuesday, the 57-year-old revealed that she 'sometimes' wished she and her children's skin color 'matched' so that people accepted them as a family.

"To say that I wished our skins matched... sometimes I do," the Oscar winner told  Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bullock continued: "Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies. 

Jada's daughter, Willow at this point expressed her opinion, saying it is the bond that really matters. 

"It's the mother-child dynamic. There is no color. We don't have to put a color on..." Willow iterated to which Bullock replied: "Maybe one day that will go away. Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."

Bullock is a mother two two African-American kids-son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, eight.

