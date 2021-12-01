Sandra Bullock wishes her adopted children 'had same skin colour' as hers

American actor Sandra Bullock is touching upon the societal pressures of adopting her African-American kids.

In a Red Table Talk interview on Tuesday, the 57-year-old revealed that she 'sometimes' wished she and her children's skin color 'matched' so that people accepted them as a family.

"To say that I wished our skins matched... sometimes I do," the Oscar winner told Jada Pinkett Smith.

Bullock continued: "Because then it would be easier on how people approach us. And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin, and it being her babies. Or a white woman with white babies.

Jada's daughter, Willow at this point expressed her opinion, saying it is the bond that really matters.

"It's the mother-child dynamic. There is no color. We don't have to put a color on..." Willow iterated to which Bullock replied: "Maybe one day that will go away. Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes."



Bullock is a mother two two African-American kids-son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, eight.