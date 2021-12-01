Mac Miller’s dealers plead guilty to causing star's fatal overdose

Two men who provided drugs to Mac pleaded guilty to one felony count of distributing fentanyl

Two men who provided drugs to rapper Mac Miller that ultimately caused his fatal overdose in 2018 have pleaded guilty in Los Angeles, reported The New York Post.

Stephen Andrew Walter and Ryan Michael Reavis both pleaded guilty to one felony count of distributing fentanyl via video conferences on Tuesday.

According to reports, Walter admitted to federal Judge Otis D. Wright that he did sell the ‘blue pills’ to Reavis that killed Milelr but that he didn’t know what was in them.

“I didn’t know, like, fentanyl was in it. But I do say, yes, that I aided and abetted the transaction,” he said.

However, prosecutors on Tuesday said that Walter was aware that the pills he handed Reavis contained fentanyl, a powerful painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin.

Miller got the pills from one Cameron James Pettit, who gave him 10 pills two days before his fatal overdose on September 7, 2018.

Both Walter and Reavis now face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a lifetime of supervised release, a $1 million fine and other court fees.