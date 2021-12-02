Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly decided to set aside tensions for the sake of a “very good PR move.”

ITN’s Tom Bradby made this claim while referencing Prince William and Prince Harry’s conversation with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

There he claimed, “It’s often said funerals are a time for reconciliation and that’s a scene a lot of people wanted to see, not least the family itself.”

Royal commentator Eve Pollard also chimed in and admitted, “They were talking. They were possibly overcome by emotion. They were talking – and that’s got to be a very good sign. Let’s hope that they sort their recent troubles out because the Queen needs them both.”