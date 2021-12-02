 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report
Prince William, Prince Harry agreed to drop tensions for PR move: report

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly decided to set aside tensions for the sake of a “very good PR move.”

ITN’s Tom Bradby made this claim while referencing Prince William and Prince Harry’s conversation with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

There he claimed, “It’s often said funerals are a time for reconciliation and that’s a scene a lot of people wanted to see, not least the family itself.”

Royal commentator Eve Pollard also chimed in and admitted, “They were talking. They were possibly overcome by emotion. They were talking – and that’s got to be a very good sign. Let’s hope that they sort their recent troubles out because the Queen needs them both.”

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle for being ‘disrespectful’ with the Queen

Donald Trump slams Meghan Markle for being ‘disrespectful’ with the Queen
Dax Shepard details surprise parenting hacks and realities

Dax Shepard details surprise parenting hacks and realities
Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame

Billie Eilish sheds light on ‘pressure management’ strategies amid skyrocketing fame
Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, is 'world's most influential royal'
‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report

‘Rust’ investigation uncovers shocking link to stray bullets on set: report
Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider

Adele’s 2022 Las Vegas residency plans announced: Insider
Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties

Ben Affleck weighs in on his ‘gratitude’ for life’s difficulties
Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer

Travis Scott faces another backlash as Astroworld victims families reject his offer
Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’

Lizzo weighs in on friendship with Adele: ‘We know our worth as divas’
Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin sits for first-ever interview since fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Vin Desiel issues loving wedding tribute for Meadow Walker

Vin Desiel issues loving wedding tribute for Meadow Walker
When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem

When MGK's girlfriend Megan Fox got starstruck as she talked to Eminem

Latest

view all