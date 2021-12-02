 
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Inside Alex Rodriguez's Christmas plans after split with Jennifer Lopez

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

The former New York Yankee will be marking the holiday season with ex-wife Cyntha Scurtis/File footage 

Alex Rodriguez is planning on celebrating Christmas a little differently this year. The former New York Yankee will be marking the holiday season with ex-wife Cyntha Scurtis and their daughters.

After breakup with Jennifer Lopez, the baseball star has been spending a lot of time with his girls and Scurtis.

“It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” an insider said, noting that the former MLB player, 46, gets along “well” with Scurtis’ new husband, Angel Nicolas.

“[The men’s] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there," the source said.

The blended family, who celebrated Thanksgiving as a unit last month, “all plan on spending Christmas together,” the source added.

Rodriguez has been “in the picture a lot more now” after calling off his engagement to the JLo in April.

“He’s single and isn’t in a committed relationship so he has more downtime — and [he] genuinely enjoys hanging out with his family,” the insider further shared, adding that Rodriguez “usually” asks his ex-wife and the Miami relator to join him and the girls when they are doing “something fun.”

Rodriguez shares daughters, Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, with Scurtis.

