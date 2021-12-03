 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Meghan Markle slammed for attacks against the press: report

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Meghan Markle’s celebratory statement over the tabloid win has inspired reactions by royal experts and commentators.

One such commentator, Camilla Tominey believes this win showcases “just how much control Meghan had all along.”

According to Express UK, she also went on to say, "This was a judgment on a narrow issue involving one newspaper."

"The result is undoubtedly a triumph not only for the Duchess but the Royal Family - who had been dreading the prospect of the case going to trial when yet more correspondence between the Sussexes and their staff would inevitably have been laid bare for the media to lap up.”

Meghan wasted no time in issuing a jubilant statement describing the judgment as 'a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right,' warning: 'Tomorrow it could be you’.”

"But as the Court of Appeal said - this was a judgment on a narrow issue involving one newspaper. It is not a vindication of Harry and Meghan’s repeated attacks on the entire press.”

