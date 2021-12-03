Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

The auction is the first since Lagerfeld died in 2019 from pancreatic cancer

For the first time since Karl Lagerfeld’s death in 2019, his personal belongings from his estate in Paris, Monaco, and Cologne will go under the hammer, reported The New York Post.

The special pieces will be up for sale at Sotheby’s with auction dates set as December 3, 4 and 5 in Monaco, December 14 in Paris, and March 22 in Cologne.

“Sotheby’s is paying tribute to this genius of a designer with the sale of over 1000 lots from his residences in France and Monaco, presenting an anthology of his personal taste but also of his life and career,” an announcement on the Sotheby’s website reads.

“Divided between Monaco, Paris and Cologne, the sales are in his image, multiple and surprising, telling the story of the couturier, the collector, the decorator and the photographer.”

Items up for auction include Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette's dishes, his favourite vehicle, a Rolls-Royce, a Lagerfeld portrait by Takashi Murakami, and a Sue Et Mare piano.

Lagerfeld passed away in 2019 after battling pancreatic cancer. He served as Chanel’s creative director for more than three decades from 1983 to 2019.