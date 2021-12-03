 
Friday Dec 03 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton warned against visiting Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been advised against staying at “with people they can't trust and relax around”.

A source speaking to Heat shared that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with the couple’s three children to stay at their Santa Barbra home in California.

"They haven’t had a single royal visitor since moving to America, which they know is mainly because of Covid, but now that travel restrictions between the US and UK have been lifted, they want that to change," the source said.

"They’re certain that there would be no better way for them to put aside their differences than by spending quality time together in the California sunshine, away from the meddling and negativity they would have to encounter in England. And Meghan feels that they would be playing by her rules because they would be in her home and her home country."

However many royal fans have warned William and Kate to "keep their distance" form the Sussexes over them being "too toxic".

The response comes after the couple stepped down as senior members of the royal family and after their explosive sit down with Oprah Winfrey. 

