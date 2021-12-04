 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘wouldn’t brief press’ against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Experts have stepped forward in support of Prince William in light of the ongoing allegations that he somehow ‘briefed the press’ against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This claim has been made by royal biographer and author on the True Royalty's The Royal Beat.

There he claimed, “I can tell you as far as I am concerned there is no way that Prince William would deliberately brief against his brother. He simply wouldn’t do it.”

“One of the key issues with the BBC documentary is the fact that they underestimate just how sensitive a subject it is for Prince William that his own brother and sister-in-law Meghan have accused [The Firm] of briefing against them and deliberately allowing stories that aren't true about Meghan to circulate - [such as] that she made Kate cry before the wedding - and their claim that stories are the wrong way round.”

