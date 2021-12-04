 
Saturday Dec 04 2021
Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret' third home in Scotland

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are owners of a secret third home in Scotland that keeps them away from constant media attention.  

The Cambridges, who reside in Kensington Palace ever since the birth of their youngest son, Prince Louis in 2018, also have a private three-bedroom cottage in Balmoral estate. 

Before Kensington Palace, the couple's permanent residence was at the Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were raised, reports the Express.

As per reports, William and Kate's 50,000-acre Balmoral estate is so private that there are very few pictures of it online. The home, called Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, was given to the Duke of Cambridge by the Queen Mother sometime around 2002.

