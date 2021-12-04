 
Saturday Dec 04 2021
Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Little Mix broke into tears as they wrapped up recording of their touching performance of Between Us on the Graham Norton Show.

After serenading heart-felt lyrics, the Heartbreak Anthem singers touched upon suffering emotionally.

The trio hit the stage, holding back their tears for the gig and gave each other a tight hug before revealing that the singers tried to go on a break earlier but it wasn’t easy.

Thirwall added, “Don’t start us off again! Cried all day haven’t we?”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall dropped an Instagram video on December 3 in which the trio shared the heart-breaking news with Mixers.

After the group’s 10-year anniversary, the girls will go on their separate ways, promising to get back together for future projects. 



