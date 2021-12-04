 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 04 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’
BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’

BTS snagged the award for Best Group Male at 2021 Melon Music Awards that were just wrapped up on December 4.

The 13th annual event held virtually for the second time in row due to the covid-19 pandemic. The event was watched by thousands of music lovers around the globe.

In addition to the stellar performances, the big win by South Korean boy group became the highlight of the show.

The Permission To Dance septet outshined other artists including NCT Dream, Seventeen, ShINee and Homies with its major win.

The groups’ single My Universe, featuring Coldplay, also bagged the award for Best Collaboration. 

To celebrate the honour, the Something Just Like This hit-makers also gave an acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, among other K-pop singers, Tomorrow x Together won The Best Music Video while the singer and actor, IU snagged the Best Female Solo trophy.

More From Entertainment:

Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Little Mix break into tears after emotional ‘Between Us’ performance

Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in 'House of Gucci'

Lady Gaga opens up on playing scandalous woman in 'House of Gucci'
Victoria Beckham shows off her flawless makeup look with 'hint of the pink'

Victoria Beckham shows off her flawless makeup look with 'hint of the pink'
Bella Hadid leaves Britney Spears fans disappointed on singer's birthday

Bella Hadid leaves Britney Spears fans disappointed on singer's birthday

Prince George's favourite meal is this Italian recipe: Read Inside

Prince George's favourite meal is this Italian recipe: Read Inside
Benedict Cumberbatch has not read 'Spider Man: No Way Home' full script: Here's Why

Benedict Cumberbatch has not read 'Spider Man: No Way Home' full script: Here's Why
Kendall Jenner stuns in winter outfits as she ditches figure-flaunting dress after backlash

Kendall Jenner stuns in winter outfits as she ditches figure-flaunting dress after backlash
Prince Harry asked to spend Christmas with the ailing Queen

Prince Harry asked to spend Christmas with the ailing Queen

50 Cent apologises to Madonna : 'I did not intend to hurt your feelings'

50 Cent apologises to Madonna : 'I did not intend to hurt your feelings'
Camila Cabello comes out in full support of Shawn Mendes' new breakup song

Camila Cabello comes out in full support of Shawn Mendes' new breakup song

Charles' skin colour remark blown out of proportion, claims biographer

Charles' skin colour remark blown out of proportion, claims biographer

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret' third home in Scotland

Prince William, Kate Middleton have 'secret' third home in Scotland

Latest

view all