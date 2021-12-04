BTS wins Best Group Male at 2021 ‘Melon Music Awards’

BTS snagged the award for Best Group Male at 2021 Melon Music Awards that were just wrapped up on December 4.

The 13th annual event held virtually for the second time in row due to the covid-19 pandemic. The event was watched by thousands of music lovers around the globe.

In addition to the stellar performances, the big win by South Korean boy group became the highlight of the show.

The Permission To Dance septet outshined other artists including NCT Dream, Seventeen, ShINee and Homies with its major win.

The groups’ single My Universe, featuring Coldplay, also bagged the award for Best Collaboration.

To celebrate the honour, the Something Just Like This hit-makers also gave an acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, among other K-pop singers, Tomorrow x Together won The Best Music Video while the singer and actor, IU snagged the Best Female Solo trophy.