Saturday Dec 04 2021
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's unseen cover photo leaked amid Astroworld tragedy

Saturday Dec 04, 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who were supposed to appear on an American fashion magazine, are in news again as their unseen cover photo has gone viral.

W Magazine - which features stories about style, fashion, celebrity and film - reportedly put Travis and Kylie on ice and decided to hold the printed copies after Astroworld tragedy.

But the cover photo has leaked and become the talk of the town. The video of the alleged cover photo shows a pregnant Kylie and Travis with Stormi in a sweet pose.

In the photo, the rapper appears to be listening to their unborn child's heartbeat. The cover may not sit well the families of the 10 people who lost their lives during Travis Scott's concert.

"W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks," a W insider told Page Six. 

It added: "In light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least."

The families of the victims of Astroworld tragedy are reportedly angry at Travis Scott and have rejected his offer to cover funeral expenses, and they're not alone.

