Marilyn Manson loses one of two nominations at Grammys following backlash

The Recording Academy removed Manson's nomination for Kanye West's song 'Jail'

Marilyn Manson, who is accused of sexual assault by multiple women, has lost one of his two Grammy nominations following backlash against the Recording Academy for nominating him.

The shock rocker’s nomination for his work on Kanye West’s song Jail, which is nominated in the best rap song category, was removed in an updated list of nominees shared by the Recording Academy earlier this week.

While the reason of his removal was not explicitly cited, a source close to The Hollywood Reporter termed it “a procedural update as Manson is not a writer on the song he was previously nominated for.”

His nomination as a featured artist and a songwriter on Kanye West’s Donda in Album of the Year category still stands.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by more than 15 women including his ex, actress Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco.