Meghan Markle urged to ‘think carefully’ over usage of royal title: report

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle needs to ‘think once more’ before thinking of flexing around the weight of her royal title for politically charged events.



Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

He claimed, "I think that there's a sense that Meghan has increasing ambitions but maybe more as an activist than as an actual politician.”

"I think that would be a very bold step to go and do that especially if she constantly reminds everyone that she's the Duchess of Sussex.”

"She has every right to use her title but I think involving herself more in politics especially in America, she may want to think carefully about the use of the title and any association between the Royal Family and a political cause like that.”

"It is a political cause that many of us might support but regardless, to appear in more political contexts in America, I think would be increasingly challenging for somebody who is still keen to tie themselves to the Royal Family. Of course that doesn't mean she won't do it."