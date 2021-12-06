Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

 
Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney
Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, who’s expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, glittered at the premiere of her upcoming film Don’t Look Up thanks to her pregnancy glow and a stunning Dior number.

Lawrence posed away on the star-studded red carpet with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in a dazzling gold Dior dress complete with sheer cape sleeves.

She chose to wear her hair in an elegant updo and accessorized her look with classic Tiffany & CO. jewellery.

The Hunger Games star and Maroney, an art dealer, tied the knot in 2019 and are all set to welcome their first baby.

Lawrence recently also told Vanity Fair that she wants to “protect her baby’s privacy for the rest of their lives.”

"I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work,” said Lawrence. 

