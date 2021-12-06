 
Adele impresses fans with her make up transformation on Nikkie Tutorials

Adele has left fans stunned with her before and after makeup transformation in a glam session with the beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager.

This time the British singer sat down for a makeup tutorial with Nikkie, who is a beauty Vlogger, on NikkieTutorials' YouTube channel.

The video started off with a full makeup-free Adele sitting next to Nikkie, as the Youtuber started explaining the 33-year-old singer her make-up trick from a full-face of glam on one side while leaving the other side, bare.

The video starts with Nikkie applying foundation base on singer's face and then moving on to Adele's brows.

At this point, the 30 songwriter said, "I love a brow. But also if I don't dye my brows — like these are dyed — I look like Voldemort,"

Once the beauty guru blended out a smoky eye look, the Easy On Me star said, "I just like a good eyeliner, like a liquid cat eye. A good contoured eye."

After the final touches, Adele was amazed to see the results. She said, finally got to see the results, and said "Wow, that's wild!".

"I look like the Joker — in a great way! You did that very, very quick. That's incredible!". She added.

Watch:



