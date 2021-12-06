 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William tears up while recalling Princess Diana sing with Tina Turner

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

William said they two would often sing her greatest hits during car rides to school together
William said they two would often sing her greatest hits during car rides to school together

Prince William came forth revealing that one time his late mother, Princess Diana, performed to a song with Tina Turner.

The Duke of Cambridge said that the two would often sing her greatest hits during car rides to school together when he and brother, Harry, were young.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,'” William shared through tears while walking on the grounds of Sandringham, the Queen’s Norfolk estate, The Times reported.

“Because sitting in the back seat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment," he added. 

William continued, “My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice. We’d even get the policeman [security] in the car: he’d occasionally be singing along as well. We’d be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off.”

The Duke insisted that his own family of Kate Middleton, Prince George and Louis and Princess Charlotte have all inherited this love for music.

More From Entertainment:

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters

Polish opera star's Met performance broadcast live in world movie theaters
Prince Harry reportedly 'whacked' father Prince Charles with powerful statement

Prince Harry reportedly 'whacked' father Prince Charles with powerful statement

Olivia Rodrigo gushes over Avril Lavigne as she bags 'Songwriter Award'

Olivia Rodrigo gushes over Avril Lavigne as she bags 'Songwriter Award'
Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video

Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson support Paul Walker's brother Cody, watch video
Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN

Chris Cuomo faced sexual misconduct allegations before getting fired at CNN
Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Grimes takes several digs at ex Elon Musk in new song

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox chain themselves together

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism

Justin Bieber takes the stage in Saudi Arabia despite criticism
Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

Jennifer Lawrence flaunts pregnancy glow at ‘Don’t Look Up’ premiere

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy

BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy
Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics

Kim Kardashian gushes over her son Saint West on 6th Birthday, see pics
Adele heaps praises on Oprah Winfrey, dubs her 'nicest woman'

Adele heaps praises on Oprah Winfrey, dubs her 'nicest woman'

Latest

view all