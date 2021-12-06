 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

The account Baldwin used to issue his first statement following Rust shooting disappeared on Sunday
The account Baldwin used to issue his first statement following 'Rust' shooting disappeared on Sunday

One of Alec Baldwin's two verified Twitter accounts has reportedly been deleted from the micro-blogging site, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The account's deletion comes days after Baldwin sat down for his first interview since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the sets of his movie Rust.

The verified Twitter handle @alecbaldwin, that disappeared on Sunday, was used by Baldwinto issue his first statement following the accidental shooting on October 21, disappeared from the micro-blogging app on Sunday evening.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins... I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred,” read the aforementioned tweet.

Baldwin’s other verified Twitter account @alecbaldwin__ is still functional, however, has not tweeted since October 19.

Representatives for Baldwin have not yet responded to THR’s request for comment.

