 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections trailer
Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer 

Warner Bros. Pictures studios released a new trailer of the latest instalment from Matrix franchise, the Matrix Resurrections on Monday.

The new 27-seconds teaser begins with Jada Pinkett Smith's voice, who is reviving her role as Niobe, saying, “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head". “Something else makes the same kind of noise: War," she adds.

Global star Priyanka Chopra is then seen making a power appearance on-screen. The White Tiger actress is playing the character of Sati in the sci-fi film. In the trailer, she is seen talking about the destiny of Neo (played by Keanu Reeves).

With intriguing footages following Jada’s dialogues, the Sky Is Pink actress appears on screen, saying, “The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make.”

The action-packed sci-fi film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who earlier co-directed the first three Matrix films with her younger sister Lilly Wachowski. The film will hit the theatres on December 22.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince Harry creates new problems for future King Charles amid Queen's health worries?

Prince Harry creates new problems for future King Charles amid Queen's health worries?
Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show
Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’

Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics
Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting
Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig

Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig
Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

BTS to go on ‘extended period of rest’

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

William opens up about ex flame and how it lead to a major change in his life

Latest

view all