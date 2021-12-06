Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures studios released a new trailer of the latest instalment from Matrix franchise, the Matrix Resurrections on Monday.

The new 27-seconds teaser begins with Jada Pinkett Smith's voice, who is reviving her role as Niobe, saying, “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head". “Something else makes the same kind of noise: War," she adds.

Global star Priyanka Chopra is then seen making a power appearance on-screen. The White Tiger actress is playing the character of Sati in the sci-fi film. In the trailer, she is seen talking about the destiny of Neo (played by Keanu Reeves).

With intriguing footages following Jada’s dialogues, the Sky Is Pink actress appears on screen, saying, “The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make.”

The action-packed sci-fi film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who earlier co-directed the first three Matrix films with her younger sister Lilly Wachowski. The film will hit the theatres on December 22.