Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics

Monday Dec 06 2021
Monday Dec 06, 2021

Kim Kardashian, who is no stranger to a bit of photo editing, faced  Photoshop scandal after sharing sizzling pics as fans accused her of having odd armpits.

The 41-year-old American TV personality and Socialite sent her fans into a frenzy when she uploaded a series of pics in which she is seen wearing a black gown over a pair of leggings.

The mum-of-four seemingly highlighted her armpits in the shots. As Kim lifts her hands above her head sitting pensively next to a window her armpits do seem to be unusually smooth.

Kardashian's eagle-eyed fans jumped straight into the comments section on Instagram with one asking: "What armpits?" Another wrote: "Odd looking." 

The third one called out all the Kardashian-Jenners, saying: "They always mess around with the shadows/highlights of their skin so it’s all one bland flat bizarre color."

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February, is now rumoured to be in love with comedian Pete Davidson.

It's not the first time that Kim Kardashian has been accused of an epic editing fail. Earlier this year the TV star thrilled her followers by sharing a snap of herself lounging on a beach in an exotic location wearing a black bikini.

