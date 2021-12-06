 
entertainment
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian receives flack for overly-edited armpits

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 06, 2021

File Footage 


Kim Kardashian is facing scrutiny after finding herself in yet again another photo editing scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share sizzling photos of herself donning a black sequined Balenciaga gown with a pair of leggings.

However, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but note a photo of herself sitting next to a window with visibly and unnaturally smooth armpits.

Needless to say, fans flocked the comments section questioning the Skims founder over the apparent edit.

"What armpits?" one user wrote. 

Another wrote: "Odd looking," while a third called out the Kardashian-Jenner clan writing: "They always mess around with the shadows/highlights of their skin so it’s all one bland flat bizarre color.

"And then BLUUUURRRRRRRR EVERYWHEREEEE," another wrote. 

"She’s got Mrs Elastic arms in this pic," another user added. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique as she tries to keep up with David at gym

Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique as she tries to keep up with David at gym
Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince Harry creates new problems for future King Charles amid Queen's health worries?

Prince Harry creates new problems for future King Charles amid Queen's health worries?
Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show

Justin Bieber receives support from Hailey Baldwin amid Saudi Arabia show
Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’

Lil Nas X wins Innovator of the Year Award, calls 2021 a ‘fun year’
Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics

Kim Kardashian comes under fire for sharing her 'photoshopped' pics
Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

Shakira sends Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte sweet message

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

BTS members surpass 7 million followers on their just-lunched solo accounts

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Priyanka Chopra as ‘Sati’ predicts ‘Neo’s fate in new ‘The Matrix Resurrections' trailer

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting

Alec Baldwin deletes Twitter account used to issue statement about shooting
Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig

Dan Walker hits back at Piers Morgan over brutal dig
Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton was initially 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle

Latest

view all