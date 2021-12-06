Kim Kardashian receives flack for overly-edited armpits

File Footage





Kim Kardashian is facing scrutiny after finding herself in yet again another photo editing scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share sizzling photos of herself donning a black sequined Balenciaga gown with a pair of leggings.

However, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but note a photo of herself sitting next to a window with visibly and unnaturally smooth armpits.

Needless to say, fans flocked the comments section questioning the Skims founder over the apparent edit.

"What armpits?" one user wrote.

Another wrote: "Odd looking," while a third called out the Kardashian-Jenner clan writing: "They always mess around with the shadows/highlights of their skin so it’s all one bland flat bizarre color.

"And then BLUUUURRRRRRRR EVERYWHEREEEE," another wrote.

"She’s got Mrs Elastic arms in this pic," another user added.

Take a look:







