 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

John Legend vows fans a ‘nostalgic’ ride in ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

John Legend vows fans a ‘nostalgic’ ride in ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency
John Legend vows fans a ‘nostalgic’ ride in ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

Renowned lyricist and songwriter John Legend recently issued a promise to fans, vowing that he would make the Love in Las Vegas Residency event a nostalgic trip to remember.

Legend weighed in on it all while speaking to Billboard and was also quoted saying, “We loved the show. I thought it was beautifully put together. The performance was amazing and Gwen was in top form."

"It was really inspiring to watch her do that and know that we could possibly be on that same stage. And I’m excited that we’ve sealed the deal with Caesars Entertainment.”

He also went on to say, “The setlist will be a cool, career retrospective. A little more about older songs for my fans from back in 2004—they will hear everything they’ve loved over the years,” says the singer and activist. “We’ll play songs from all the albums. My whole catalogue—my whole career summed up in a performance.”

“My music has always been a celebration of love. And that’s what we want to do with this concert. We just had the ‘Bigger Love’ tour. And we want to bring that love to Las Vegas. We’re going to celebrate the music, we’re going to celebrate love, celebrate the connection that people feel when they’re at my shows and how we feel with them.”

The singer even gave some hints about what fans can expect from his new concert and admitted, “We’ll have some elements from the last tour, but it’s going to be bigger, because the stage is bigger than a lot of the stages we play,” he says. “And since it’s in one place, we can blow it out a little bit more without having to worry about putting it on a truck every night.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs

Prince Harry slammed for urging Britons to quit jobs
Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'

Justin Bieber's performance in Saudi Arabia: Fan reacts 'it's a dream come true I’m the happiest person alive'
Billie Eilish teases new self-directed ‘Male Fantasy’ video release

Billie Eilish teases new self-directed ‘Male Fantasy’ video release
Kennedy Center honors gala returns, with President Joe Biden in attendance

Kennedy Center honors gala returns, with President Joe Biden in attendance

Sources shed light on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott relationship status

Sources shed light on Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott relationship status
Halle Berry intended to set her ‘Catwomen’ Razzi Award ‘on fire’

Halle Berry intended to set her ‘Catwomen’ Razzi Award ‘on fire’
Zendaya makes hilarious quip over height difference with Tom Holland

Zendaya makes hilarious quip over height difference with Tom Holland
Kim Kardashian remembers late father Robert Kardashian amid Saint's birthday

Kim Kardashian remembers late father Robert Kardashian amid Saint's birthday

Prince Charles accused of 'wasting millions of pounds in taxpayer money'

Prince Charles accused of 'wasting millions of pounds in taxpayer money'
Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique as she tries to keep up with David at gym

Victoria Beckham flaunts her fit physique as she tries to keep up with David at gym
Kim Kardashian receives flack for overly-edited armpits

Kim Kardashian receives flack for overly-edited armpits

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Prince William 'takes responsibility' for Prince Harry relationship row

Latest

view all