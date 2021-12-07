 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slammed for ‘lunging’ Prince Charles ‘under the bus’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

File Footage

Prince Harry recently got called out by experts for allegedly trying to throw his father Prince Charles under the bus in a statement about 'cash for honours'.

Royal editor Rebecca English made this claim in her brand new piece for the Daily Mail and there she highlighted how Prince Charles was thrown under the bus by Prince Harry’s alleged ‘cash grabbing’ antics.

There she wrote, “Like other royals, Charles was ‘deeply, deeply’ hurt at the manner of Harry and Meghan’s bitter exit from the family in 2020.”

“Still, as Harry and William’s relationship descended into acrimony, their father tried to remain a non-partisan figure – partly because Charles has always shied away from personal confrontation with his sons, but also because he genuinely wanted to retain a Swiss-like neutrality between them.”

“But, while disappointing, the statement from the prince’s Los Angeles-based spokesman effectively throwing his father ‘under a bus’ over the ‘cash for honours’ investigation did not come as much of a surprise.”

