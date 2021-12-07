Here's how Ed Sheeran 'almost killed' Elton John on 'Merry Christmas' set

British singer Ed Sheeran is spilling the beans on how he almost killed co-singer Elton John on the sets of his Merry Christmas music video.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Friday the 30-year-old singer revealed that he threw a bell that went past Elton's head.

"We just shot a Christmas music video. Oh, mate. I almost killed him with a bell," Sheeran stated. "On the video, there's footage of... I'm dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it. I showed him the footage of it today, because we slowed it down and the bell flew past his head and would've cracked him in the head."

He added, "Oh my God, the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air," Sheeran continued.

However, despite the minor inconvenience, the Perfect singer gushed over his 'wild' music video.

"But, man, the music video is wild. We've parodied all the great British music videos that came at Christmas," concluded Sheeran.

