Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Priyanka Chopra leaves fans 'excited' with fresh trailer of 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has left her millions of fans ‘super excited’ with the new trailer of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of the film and asked her millions of fans to watch the movie.

Posting the trailer, the Sky Is Pink actor said, “Remember what is real.”

She also confirmed its release date, saying, “Remember what is real. Watch the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections now – in theaters and on HBO Max 12.22.21. #MatrixMonday #TheMatrix.”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “We’re so excited to see you as Sati”.

Another commented “Soooo proud of you! Can't wait! I already have my tickets.”

The film also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

Priyanka plays the role as 'Sati' in the sci-fiction movie.

The Matrix, the original film of the franchise was released in 1999.

The film was followed by The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. 

