 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry sparks anger with his latest statement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Prince Harry sparks anger with his latest statement

Prince Harry is facing backlash over his recent statement, saying that people "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" should quit and put their mental health and happiness first.

The Duke of Sussex's comments have sparked anger among the people and attracted massive criticism from some who have claimed Harry's millionaire status means he is out of touch.

A royal reporter Rob Jobson reacted to Harry's comments: "How would he know?"

Meanwhile, another angry user took to Twitter to express frustration; @NaomiSky_15 said: "Quitting is good? Lol! Of course, he would say that. He has no idea about life and what it takes to survive on your own. If we quit everything we don’t like, or our parents and grandparents quit the war, the tiresome jobs or whatever, you don’t grow and strengthen your character."

Prince Harry, who stepped away from royal duties last year and bought a home in California to live a financially independent life with his wife Meghan Markle and children, told US business magazine Fast Company that people "stuck in jobs that don't bring them joy" should quit and put their mental health and happiness first. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'

Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh
Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'

Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'
Royal family 'quaking in their boots' as per Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family 'quaking in their boots' as per Prince Harry's memoir

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte argue over music most mornings, says Prince William
Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere

Jonah Hill, girlfriend Sarah Brady make red carpet debut at ‘Don't Look Up’ premiere
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gives up radio show

Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gives up radio show

People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry

People resigning from jobs in Covid-19 should be celebrated: Prince Harry
Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff

Colin Farrell signs on to play The Penguin in new ‘The Batman’ spinoff
Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character

Saudi Arabia, UAE etc. ban new Spielberg film over LGBTQ character

Latest

view all