 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Scott responds to Astroworld lawsuits with dismissal request

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Travis Scott responds to Astroworld lawsuits with dismissal request

Rapper Travis Scott has filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits levelled against him in the wake of the Astroworld festival tragedy in which 10people lost their lives.

The musician has been named in most of the nearly 300 suits filed in Harris County after his musical gig that turned into a tragedy.

However, Scott has denied all the allegations set against him in 11 different lawsuits. 

In his first response, a representative for Scott has reportedly said the rapper “is not legally liable” for the tragedy, adding that he will likely file more dismissal requests.

The latest development took place after Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters, on Monday (December 6) denied in filed documents all the allegations against them. 

Due to the volume of lawsuits and the complexity of legal proceedings, last week attorneys filed a joint motion to Texas’ Supreme court to consolidate the cases to one judge.

On the other hands, police and claimants’ attorneys are continuing to gather information as part of their respective investigations into what went wrong at the festival.

Richard Mithoff, attorney for the family of 14-year-old victim John Hilgert who recently filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott, reportedly said the offer was “demeaning and really inappropriate”. He was, according to a media outlet, was responding to the rapper's request.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reminded to check privilege after encouraging to 'quit jobs'

Prince Harry reminded to check privilege after encouraging to 'quit jobs'

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in feud with Kim Cattrall

Chris Noth defends Sarah Jessica Parker in feud with Kim Cattrall
Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in US film history

Steven Spielberg marks a milestone in US film history
Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez reveals she's dying over working with Taylor Swift squad pal Cara Delevingne
Why Kate Middleton does not visit her family during Christmas

Why Kate Middleton does not visit her family during Christmas

Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Scott Disick sends roses for Khloé Kardashian amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal
Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'

Tom Holland, Zendaya discuss love, companionship and 'experiencing the world together'
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna honour late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh
Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'

Royal biographer jokes Chris Pratt to appear in movie adaption of 'The Crown'
Prince Harry sparks anger with his latest statement

Prince Harry sparks anger with his latest statement
Royal family 'quaking in their boots' as per Prince Harry's memoir

Royal family 'quaking in their boots' as per Prince Harry's memoir

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry 'really is a total halfwit'

Latest

view all