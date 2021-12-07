Travis Scott responds to Astroworld lawsuits with dismissal request

Rapper Travis Scott has filed requests to be dismissed from multiple lawsuits levelled against him in the wake of the Astroworld festival tragedy in which 10people lost their lives.

The musician has been named in most of the nearly 300 suits filed in Harris County after his musical gig that turned into a tragedy.

However, Scott has denied all the allegations set against him in 11 different lawsuits.

In his first response, a representative for Scott has reportedly said the rapper “is not legally liable” for the tragedy, adding that he will likely file more dismissal requests.

The latest development took place after Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, Astroworld’s promoters, on Monday (December 6) denied in filed documents all the allegations against them.

Due to the volume of lawsuits and the complexity of legal proceedings, last week attorneys filed a joint motion to Texas’ Supreme court to consolidate the cases to one judge.



On the other hands, police and claimants’ attorneys are continuing to gather information as part of their respective investigations into what went wrong at the festival.

Richard Mithoff, attorney for the family of 14-year-old victim John Hilgert who recently filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott, reportedly said the offer was “demeaning and really inappropriate”. He was, according to a media outlet, was responding to the rapper's request.